English Bay Barge to Be Chopped Up and Removed in Pieces

Your last chance for a selfie with an intact English Bay barge may soon be approaching.

The famous barge that ran aground on the seawall in Vancouver late last year is going to be scrapped and removed piece by piece.

THERE’S A GIANT UNMOORED BARGE ON THE LOOSE HEADING TOWARDS BURRARD BRIDGE w pic.twitter.com/bmsnbqnlv0 — Jorge Amigo (@AmigoJor) November 15, 2021

Earlier attempts to move the barge by tugboat failed last November, and Vancouverites got used to the barge’s continued presence.

It has gained somewhat of a meme status.

The Vancouver Parks Board named the site “Barge Chilling Park,” and someone even proposed to their fiancé in front of the barge on Christmas day.

But Vancouver doesn’t get to keep it.

A plan to remove the barge is being fast-tracked and the company that owns the barge hopes the removal process will begin in 30 days.

Hauling the barge in one piece is an option but the involved parties have opted to dismantle the barge onsite. Scraps will be loaded on to another (less iconic) barge, and taken away. The process could take months.

