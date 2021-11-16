VIDEO: Powerful Storm Sends Barge Crashing Into The Vancouver Seawall

Monday’s powerful storm caused an unmoored barge to wash ashore, slamming into the Vancouver seawall.

The barge was first spotted heading towards the Burrard St. Bridge but eventually ran aground at Sunset Beach.

As a result, the City of Vancouver was forced to close the bridge at 7 p.m. as a preventative measure in case the barge crashed into the bridge.

RELATED: Rainstorm Floods Metro Vancouver Streets, Submerging Cars and Roads

According to the Canadian Coast Guard, the owner of the barge is aware of the situation and plans to retrieve it as soon as possible.

THERE’S A GIANT UNMOORED BARGE ON THE LOOSE HEADING TOWARDS BURRARD BRIDGE w pic.twitter.com/bmsnbqnlv0 — Jorge Amigo (@AmigoJor) November 15, 2021

dream meme collab with local vancouver legend @j_mcelroy https://t.co/ntKKNp1nKd — Daniela Gardea (@vangardea) November 16, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bilash & Charron Real Estate (@bilashandcharron)

Rainfall warnings remained in effect across Metro Vancouver into Monday evening, where pockets of the city continue to experience heavy down pour. Although clear skies are seen on Tuesday morning, many commuters are still impacted by flooding roads.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.