VIDEO: Powerful Storm Sends Barge Crashing Into The Vancouver Seawall

604 Now | @604now | November 15, 2021
Photo: @AmigoJor / Twitter

Monday’s powerful storm caused an unmoored barge to wash ashore, slamming into the Vancouver seawall.

The barge was first spotted heading towards the Burrard St. Bridge but eventually ran aground at Sunset Beach.

As a result, the City of Vancouver was forced to close the bridge at 7 p.m. as a preventative measure in case the barge crashed into the bridge.

According to the Canadian Coast Guard, the owner of the barge is aware of the situation and plans to retrieve it as soon as possible.

Rainfall warnings remained in effect across Metro Vancouver into Monday evening, where pockets of the city continue to experience heavy down pour. Although clear skies are seen on Tuesday morning, many commuters are still impacted by flooding roads.

 

