If you’re looking for your next winery experience, you could do a lot worse than Kelowna’s CedarCreek Estate Winery.

The local winery recently took home the Canadian Winery of the Year award at the 2019 InterVin International Wine Awards this month, and it’s not hard to see why.

The CedarCreek Estate Winery

The story begins in 1986, when Mr. Ross Fitzpatrick, the Senator of the Okanagan-Similkameen district, purchased a winery and vineyard overlooking Okanagan Lake.

Fitzpatrick would become a pioneer, planting vinifera grape varieties that could eventually be turned into premium quality wine.

At the time, few in the region saw what Okanagan could become for wine industry, but one family that did was the von Mandls.

CedarCreek would grow into one of the best wineries in the Okanagan Valley, winning the Winery of the Year award twice, before Fitzpatrick transferred ownership to the van Mandl family in 2014.

Now, the winery features premium quality wine courtesy of the 30-year-old vines Fitzpatrick planted all those years ago, carrying on the CedarCreek Winery’s history and tradition.

“We commit to this land daily with integrity, authenticity, and a commitment to quality. On that, you have our word”, their website says.

All in all, the CedarCreek Winery consists of three vineyards: the 50-acre Home Block Vineyard in Kelowna, as well as the 33.5-acre Haynes Creek Vineyard and 20-acre Desert Ridge Vineyard in Osoyoos.

Their wines range from platinum whites and platinum reds to ice-wines and rosés, most of which cost under $50 per bottle.

The winery also features a tasting room with a “Silt & Stone” experience that “explores the very tangible impacts that each block’s soil composition has on the wines, as well as vintage variation between the 2012 and 2016 Pinot Noirs.”

All of this is to say, if you’re a wine connoisseur, this the place for you.

