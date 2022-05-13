While some like to get out of town for the May long weekend, there is one very big reason to stay.

The Braid StrEAT Food Experience is coming to New Westminster, with dozens of food trucks and other vendors to try.

The two-day event will take place next to the Braid SkyTrain Station on May 21 and 22 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here’s the full food truck line-up:

Burgerholic

Mama’s Fish and Chips

Taco’N Todo

Crack On

Muncho Piccho

Old Country Pierogi

Thai Box

Dos Amigos

Fusion Icy

Out For Lunch

Reel Mac and Cheese

Salty’s Lobster Shack

Shawarma Time

Slavic Rolls

Smoking Hot Donair’s

Twisted Potato

Hugs Mini Donuts

Rocky Point Ice Cream

G’ Donair’s

Henry’s Hip Eats

It’s All About The Grill

JJ’s Hot Cobs

Little Devils Wood Fire Pizza

Kyu Grill

Meltown Grilled Cheese and Poutine

Braid StrEAT Food Experience

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday May 21 and Sunday, May 22, 2022

Where: Next to the Braid SkyTrain Station, 97 Braid Street, New Westminster

