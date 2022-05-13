Here’s All The Food You Can Try At New West’s Braid StrEAT Food Experience

604 Now | @604now | May 13, 2022
Food
Braid StrEAT Food Experience
Photo: @crackonvan/Instagram and @saltyslobster/Instagram

While some like to get out of town for the May long weekend, there is one very big reason to stay.

The Braid StrEAT Food Experience is coming to New Westminster, with dozens of food trucks and other vendors to try.

The two-day event will take place next to the Braid SkyTrain Station on May 21 and 22 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

RELATED: This New Bakery In New Westminster Serves Giant Stuffed Donuts

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Burger Holic (@burgerholic.ca)

Here’s the full food truck line-up:

  • Burgerholic
  • Mama’s Fish and Chips
  • Taco’N Todo
  • Crack On
  • Muncho Piccho
  • Old Country Pierogi
  • Thai Box
  • Dos Amigos
  • Fusion Icy
  • Out For Lunch
  • Reel Mac and Cheese
  • Salty’s Lobster Shack
  • Shawarma Time
  • Slavic Rolls
  • Smoking Hot Donair’s
  • Twisted Potato
  • Hugs Mini Donuts
  • Rocky Point Ice Cream
  • G’ Donair’s
  • Henry’s Hip Eats
  • It’s All About The Grill
  • JJ’s Hot Cobs
  • Little Devils Wood Fire Pizza
  • Kyu Grill
  • Meltown Grilled Cheese and Poutine

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hugs Mini Donuts (@hugsminidonuts)

Braid StrEAT Food Experience

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday May 21 and Sunday, May 22, 2022

Where: Next to the Braid SkyTrain Station, 97 Braid Street, New Westminster

 

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

 

Log in or create an account to save content