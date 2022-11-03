You’ll want to get up early or stay up late for November’s Full Beaver Moon, as it puts on a fantastic show in the night sky!

On the night of November 7-8, the Sun, Earth, and the Full Moon will line up perfectly to produce a total lunar eclipse. Weather permitting, nearly all of Canada will be able to see the Moon turn blood red during the event.

The eclipse begins just after 12 a.m. PST and lasts for close to six hours.

November’s full Moon was named the Beaver Moon by both the Algonquin tribes and colonial Americans. The Native Americans used the monthly moons and nature’s signs as a sort of calendar to track the seasons.

But why “Beaver” moon?

Once upon a time, November was the month to set beaver traps before the swamps froze, to ensure a supply of warm winter furs.

The November full Moon was also referred to as the Full Frost Moon by other Native American tribes.

The best spots to view the harvest moon would be a park or another spot outside of the city area such as Porteau Cove. It’s important to ensure that there’s enough darkness to see the full display.

