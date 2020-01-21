Vancouver To Host 2021 Canadian Skating Championship Featuring 250+ Skaters

Vancouver is set to host the 2021 Canadian Skating Championship, featuring more than 250 national skaters.

The week-long championships are happening at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre from January 11-17, 2021.

It will feature both single and paired performers, who will compete in three levels: senior, junior and novice.

“Each year at the Canadian Tire National Skating Championships we showcase the nation’s top figure skaters and are excited to work with our partners in Vancouver to host an outstanding event,” said Debra Armstrong, CEO of Skate Canada.

In previous years, it has included an all-star class of athletes, including the now-retired Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir who performed here in 2018.

Vancouver has hosted the Skating Championship seven times, starting in 1951. Its most recent Vancouver event, in 2018, brought together more than 40,000 spectators.

Event and ticket information will be available soon, but you can join the mailing list for more details as they come.

So, will you be attending next year?

