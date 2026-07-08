Surrey’s annual Sounds of Summer concert series is returning for another sunny season, hosting free shows for everyone between July and August! Whether you like jazz, rock, country, or any genre in between, you will enjoy these fantastic performances at some of the city’s most gorgeous parks and venues.

Sounds of Summer

Happening every Wednesday in July and August from 6:30pm to 8:00pm, Sounds of Summer’s stacked lineup of local artists is yours to discover. It offers the perfect evening out! You can find a full list of concerts and details below.

Woodland Jazz Orchestra: July 8 at The Glades Woodland Garden (457 172 St)

Get ready for an evening of powerful big band jazz at The Glades Woodland Garden. Sophisticated and high-energy, the Woodland Jazz Orchestra is bringing big band sound to this beautiful and lush garden. This ensemble navigates both complex jazz harmonies and steady danceable beats, offering a premium musical experience for all.

Music City Showcase: July 15 at Bear Creek Gardens (13750 88 Ave)

The Music City Showcase brings together a series of amazing musicians who all live in Surrey! You can check out Coco Larosa’s lyrically-driven folk sounds, Drew Storey’s introspective pop-rock hooks, and SIESKI’s alt-pop vibes that bridge the space between inner experience and human connection. It’s all happening at Bear Creek Gardens!

Mikey Jose & Groffie: July 22 at Sullivan Heights Park (14426 64 Ave)

Headliner Mikey Jose and opener Groffie are taking the stage at Sullivan Heights Park! Mikey Jose is a neuroscience PhD candidate by day and artist by night, with tunes inspired by modern R&B and Soul greats like Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin. Vancouver-based singer-songwriter Groffie is all about powerhouse vocals and lyrically-rich songs, showing her dynamic artistry through music. This will definitely be one amazing evening with these two artists!

The Boot Scooters & Line Dancing: July 29 at Surrey Civic Plaza (13450 104 Ave)



Get up and get ready to dance! This one’s going to be a boot-stomping good time with The Boot Scooters, who are making their performance an interactive event! The Boot Scooters are a collective of exciting touring musicians and professional dancers, showing you exactly how to get moving on the dance floor at Surrey Civic Plaza.

Ben Dunnill: August 5 at Darts Hill Garden Park (1633 170 St)

Ben Dunnill is a jazz pop artist showcasing some incredible vocal talent at Darts Hill Garden Park. He performs over 5,000 songs, entirely by heart, that connect him to his audience. He has toured some of Canada’s most iconic venues, including Toronto’s Massey Hall and Montreal’s International Jazz Festival.

Robyn Froese and a Tribute to Fleetwood Mac: August 12 at Francis Park (15951 83 Ave)

Join prairie folk artist Robyn Froese as she celebrates Fleetwood Mac’s best hits alongside an all-star band. Robyn has a deep love for songs that move people, and has appeared on BBC Radio and completed artist residencies in France and Canada. For all you folk music lovers, head to Francis Park to check out this amazing performance.

Royal Academy of Punjab – Dance Troupe & Workshop: August 19 at T.E. Scott Park (7014 148 St)

Get ready to dance with the Royal Academy of Punjab at T.E. Scott Park! This interactive performance showcases traditional bhangra, folk music, and live instrumentation while inviting audiences to experience the spirit and rhythm of Punjabi culture.

Salsa Dancing with Mazacote: August 26 at Surrey Civic Plaza (13450 104 Ave)

For the last concert of the series, you’ll get to do some more dancing! Embrace the rhythm and soul of Latin moves like you’ve never done before at Surrey Civic Plaza with Mazacote, a Juno-nominated world/Latin band who are known for their brass-heavy tropical beats and amazing live performances.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

📅 Date: July 8 – August 26, 2026. Every Wednesday from 6:30pm – 8:00pm.

📍 Location: Various locations

ℹ️ More Info: surrey.ca