Stanley Park Train Officially Reopens & You and Your Family Can Hop Aboard

Known to welcome over 200,000 passengers a year, one of Stanley Park’s most popular attractions is finally reopening to the public.

The Stanley Park miniature train ride has been a favourite activity for park goers since the 1950s, and as of May 22, the train service has finally reopened to the public

Park visitors can again enjoy a leisurely ride through the forest, while listening to fun facts about the resident wildlife and snippets of the park’s history.

Stanley Park Train Reopening 2021

From May 22 to June 27, the train will open for weekends between 11 am to 4 pm. From June 30 to September 6, it will run from Wednesday to Sunday between 11 am to 4 pm.

Tickets are only $14 for a family of 4 (2 adults and 2 children, aged 3 to 18 years), with single tickets available for adults at $7.

For those who wants to bring their furry friend as well, starting July 4, every Sunday owners can bring their canine companion along for free.

A Few Things To Note Before You Go

You board the train at the Stanley Park Junction located on Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance. There is pay parking nearby in the parking lots and on the street for $3.70 per hour.

Ticket booth is accepting payment by debit or credit cards only.

Masks and face coverings will be required for all passengers three years and older, and physical distancing protocols whenever possible.

