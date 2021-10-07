First Snowfall Seen On This Local Vancouver Mountain and People Are Excited

It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but you may be happy to hear that snowfall has already been spotted at Vancouver’s local mountains.

After a rough year of restrictions, many local mountain resorts are ready to get back into full swing this winter. Although it’s still too soon to open, this early snowfall could indicate a great season ahead.

Cypress Mountain Resort shared a post on their social media accounts on Wednesday that they have received their first snowfall of the season, and many are excited for more snow to come.

Season passes are already on sale at all our local mountains with major early bird deals.

Cypress Mountain Silver Pass is $559.00 with limited numbers available

Grouse Mountain Early Bird Pass is $569.00 is being sold until November 1, 2021

Seymour Mountain Value Pass is on sale for $349.00 with limited numbers available

Based on the weather forecast, this Thanksgiving long weekend will be one of the coldest in a decade, with a cooler than usual fall temperatures to follow. Although this may be sad news for some, snow enthusiast could be looking forward to a great season of skiing, snowboarding, and other winter activities.

