If flying to a far away exotic locale is not an option right now, why not explore what your own backyard has to offer?

British Columbia is one of the most beautiful places on earth. There are hundreds of must-see attractions and landmarks sprinkled across the entire province.

Here is a sample of some of the top things you should see around British Columbia before you die.

Stanley Park Seawall

It’s a given, but how could we not include the scenic walk around our most beautiful park? The 405-hectare park borders downtown Vancouver and is almost entirely surrounded by English Bay and the Vancouver Harbour. It continues to be one of Vancouver’s greatest tourist attractions and a popular spot for locals. It’s even 10% larger than New York’s iconic Central Park.

Granville Island

An awesome place to spend the day shopping and sightseeing. Granville Island overlooks False Creek and downtown Vancouver. Take the aqua bus for a tour around False Creek or enjoy the lively entertainment the island has to offer.

Chesterman Beach in Tofino

Voted as one of the top beaches in the world—Chesterman Beach is something you must see. Situated in Tofino, the beach offers incredible views to relax and unwind.

Whistler Village

The village in Whistler is something everyone must experience. Whether you go in Winter or Summer, there is something to offer everyone. There is a cool vibe walking through the village and lots of areas to explore.

Emerald Lake in Yoho National Park

Emerald Lake is the largest of Yoho National Park’s 61 lakes and ponds. It is one of the biggest tourist attractions for obvious reasons—the lake lives up to its name with emerald coloured water.

Capilano Suspension Bridge

Situated in North Vancouver, the suspension bridge is 140 metres long and stretches across the Capilano river. Walking to the middle of the bridge and being surrounded by wilderness is a great feeling.

Stawamus Chief

Whether you hike the Chief or take the Sea to Sky Gondola you will be greeted with breathtaking views. Explore the trails, walk along the suspension bridge or have a drink at the restaurant while soaking up the sights.

Okanagan Valley

The beautiful Okanagan has countless places to explore for hiking, boating and various other water sports. Plus, there are a lot of amazing wineries! Need I say more?

Grouse Mountain

Take the sky ride up the mountain or challenge yourself to climb the Grouse Grind. The views at the top make it all worth it. Visit the resident bears, have a bite to eat at the restaurant, and soak it all in. Whether you visit in the Winter or Fall, there are tons of activities and sports to take part in.

Quarry Rock in Deep Cove

Deep Cove is a quaint little place where you can explore the town, go kayaking or hike up to Quarry Rock. The simple hike will give you a view of the cove that you won’t soon forget.

Treehouses at Free Spirit Spheres

Experience the magical treehouses offered as accommodation through Free Spirit Spheres. Located in Qualicum Beach, the whimsical sight of spheres strung along trees is something you must experience once.

Queen Elizabeth Park

The 130-hectare park offers stunning greenery and an amazing view of downtown. It’s a picture-perfect spot that many people choose for weddings and other important events.

Butchart Gardens

Floral gardens that will not disappoint. Located in Brentwood Bay near Victoria, the gardens are a popular attraction for locals and tourists alike.

Manning Provincial Park

Known as being a recreational paradise—Manning Park offers a plethora of activities for all seasons. It is a beautiful place no matter what your interests are.

Joffre Lakes

The provincial park is located just north of Pemberton and offers incredible scenery. It’s about a 5-hour hike but the reward will be huge as you are faced with one of BC’s most beautiful places.

Sechelt on the Sunshine Coast

Sechelt is just one of the many beautiful spots on the Sunshine Coast. It’s the perfect place to go camping, hiking or whale watching.

Lussier Hot Springs

Escape from the hustle and bustle of city life and unwind in the amazing hot springs. They’re located inside of Whiteswan Lake Provincial Park. There are also a number of amazing hot springs in BC worth travelling for.

Sunset Beach at Sunset

It’s not called sunset beach for nothing! This is the spot to be to watch the sun go down.

Haida Gwaii

Formerly known as the Queen Charlotte Islands, this place is an incredible spot for fishing, hiking and camping.

Steveston’s Fisherman Village

The little town in Richmond is a popular tourist attraction and a hotspot for filming. It’s filled with history, charm and has incredible views from the fisherman’s wharf.

Great Bear Rainforest

It is known as being one of the most pristine environments on earth and is home to some incredible wildlife.

Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

The national park reserve has three separate regions: Long Beach, the Broken Group Islands and the West Coast Trail. They’re all a must-see for explorers.

Peak 2 Peak Gondola in Whistler

The gondola ride at Whistler is something you must try, at least one time. It spans the distance between Whistler and Blackcomb Mountains and gives the most incredible views of glaciers and rainforests.

Wild Pacific Trail in Ucluelet

Explore the temperate coastal rainforest that hugs the Ucluth Peninsula coastline.

Lynn Canyon Park

The municipal park is situated in North Vancouver and has an abundance of lush trails and a suspension bridge.

