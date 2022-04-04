Experience Jurassic Quest Vancouver With a Free 4-Pack of Tickets (CONTEST)

If you’ve ever wanted to get up close with Dinosaurs, Jurassic Quest is calling your name.

Jurassic Quest is North America’s largest and most realistic Dinosaur event and it’s coming to the Vancouver Convention Centre from May 13-15.

The huge exhibit allows guests to walk through the Cretaceous period, the Jurassic Period along with The Triassic period. During the walk, guest can dig up fossils, ride on the back of a 24 ft. T. Rex, or the spiky, overgrown, Carnotaurus among others. Additional rides include inflatable mazes, huge slides, and the multitrack Dino Bungee Pull. Little ones can also visit the Dinosaur Petting Zoo to play with pet dinosaurs.

Overall, Jurassic Quest Vancouver will feature true-to-life size dinosaurs.

604 Now is excited to partner with Jurassic Quest to giveaway of a 4-pack of tickets usable from May 13-16. To enter, simply follow the rules below.

CONTEST

To enter, contestants MUST complete at least one of the following steps:

1. Follow @604Now on Instagram. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

2. Like 604 Now on Facebook. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

3. Sign up for the 604 Now newsletter below (or click here) (1 entry)

4. Follow 604 Now on Twitter. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

Entries will be accepted until 11:59 am on Sunday, April 24, 2022. One winner will be drawn at random and contacted through the platform(s) they used to enter.