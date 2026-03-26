Weezer have just announced that they will be hitting the road on a major North American tour called Weezer: The Gathering!

Set for this coming fall, fans can expect a 32-city run with special guests The Shins and Silversun Pickups as they travel across North America from September 8 to October 24.

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Weezer: The Gathering

With over 35 million records sold worldwide, Weezer’s reach is global.

They’ve been making music for over three decades, and plenty of their classic songs have gone viral, including the recent hit phenomenon “Go Away” from their 2014 album Everything Will Be Alright In The End. It may be more than 10 years old, but the song is currently Top 40 on the Daily Viral Songs Chart, and averages about a million streams a day all across the world.

Weezer will begin their North American tour in Sacramento, and it will end in their hometown of Los Angeles. In between, they’ll be stopping at other major cities like Chicago, Toronto, and Vancouver.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi, Verizon, Mastercard, American Express, and Weezer fan club presale, beginning Tuesday, March 31 at 10:00am local time.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale, which begins Friday, April 3 at 10:00am local time at Weezer.com.

Get your tickets now to secure your spot at Weezer: The Gathering tour at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: September 12, 2026

📍 Location: Rogers Anrea

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Weezer: The Gathering