The Vancouver Taiwanese Film Festival is back for another year.

Building upon last year’s theme, “The Lense of New Era”, the 2026 Festival centers on “New Generation Lenses” as its core theme. This theme explores how Taiwan’s emerging generation of image-makers express personal identity, cultural consciousness, and social perspectives through distinctive viewpoints, innovative storytelling, and diverse media practices.

Vancouver Taiwanese Film Festival

Amid the tides of globalization and digital transformation, young creators have grown up immersed in social media, multicultural environments, and cross-disciplinary artistic landscapes. Their lenses are not merely tools for capturing images, but symbols of observation, reflection, and expression. Through short films, documentaries, VR/AR, interactive media, and new media storytelling, “New Generation Lenses” showcases the Taiwanese youth’s creative engagement with issues such as urbanization, ethnicity, gender, technological change, and environmental concerns.

“The Lense of New Era” not only continues the exploration of visual media and self-expression introduced in “The Filter Era,” but also places greater emphasis on how a new generation of creators re-envisions Taiwan and the world through their lenses—building cultural dialogue and community connections through moving images.

The 2026 festival marks a significant milestone in bringing Taiwanese cinema to the international stage. Through the integration of heritage, innovation, and cross-cultural communication, VTWFF aims not only to showcase Taiwanese culture in Canada and North America, but also to share the essence of Taiwanese artistry with global audiences. This edition of the festival seeks to deepen global understanding of Taiwan, highlight its resilience and creative spirit, and usher in a new chapter for Taiwanese cinema worldwide.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Dates: September 4 – 5, 2026

📍 Location: VIFF Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Taiwanese Film Festival