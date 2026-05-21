Port Moody RIBFEST is 3 days of BBQ, music and family fun at Rocky Point Park, hosted by the Rotary Club of Port Moody. This event features award-winning BBQ, live music, craft beverages, and family-friendly activities. There’s a reason why it’s one of the most popular summer festivals in all of Metro Vancouver.

The BBQ: Professional “ribbers” from across Canada compete to serve the best slow-cooked ribs, chicken, and pulled pork.

Entertainment: A full lineup of live music performances, local craft breweries, and a designated Family Zone for kids.

Colossal 50/50 Draw: The festival hosts a massive 50/50 raffle, with jackpots often reaching over $240,000 to benefit local and international causes. Admission is by donation. All proceeds support Rotary projects that strengthen communities. RIBFEST is very accessible by transit. Take skytrain to Moody Centre Station and the celebrations are just a few steps away. EVENT DETAILS: 📅 Date: July 17 – 19, 2026 📍 Location: Rocky Point Park 🎟️ More Info: RIBFEST