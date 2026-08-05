Pickle lovers, get ready for a festival you won’t be forgetting anytime soon: Picklefest Vancouver is coming to you this September with delicious bites all day long.

Picklefest Vancouver

Picklefest is a travelling festival that celebrates all things pickled. And on September 12, they’re bringing the fun straight to Vancouver for a one-day party!

Expect over 40 local vendors, live music, and unexpected pairings that you would have never have thought of. From Jewish dill pickles to Korean kimchi, you’ll be able to find practically every kind of fermented delicacy at this festival.

Located in the iconic City Centre Artist Lodge, it’s going to be a packed celebration. There’s even going to be a pickle competition, which you can partake in if you think your pickling skills are up to the test! Home picklers are invited to submit their best homemade pickles in one of five categories, which will be judged in advance by a panel of five judges. The winners will be announced live at Picklefest!

Tickets are currently on sale, with General Admission and VIP Early Access being available for purchase. If you’re interested, be sure to grab one before they’re sold out!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Dates: September 12, 2026

📍 Location: City Centre Artist Lodge

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Picklefest Vancouver