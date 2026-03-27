INSOMNIA is awakening with a lineup to move and light you up, including headliners David Guetta, Oliver Heldens, James Hype and even more. It’s happening for one night only at Tradex, Abbotsford on April 4, 2026.

This is more than a party; it’s a ritual. Prepare to feel everything through sound at this all-ages show packed with massive stage production, global EDM talent, and an unforgettable night of electronic music in the Fraser Valley.

On top of tickets already being on sale, you also have a chance to snag two free VIP tickets through 604 Now’s contest. All you need to do check 604 Now’s Instagram and follow the instructions on the post below to try your hand at getting those sweet tickets.

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EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: April 4, 2026

📍 Location: Tradex

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: INSOMNIA at Tradex