Taking place over four days filled with creativity and culture, Art Vancouver is returning for its 10th milestone year as the must-attend art fair on Canada’s West Coast! From May 28 – 31, 2026 at Vancouver Convention Centre East, you are invited to experience over 100 global galleries, painting competitions, live art demonstrations, and inspiring talks from industry leaders.

Art Vancouver is the place to be for artists, art lovers, and anyone who is interested in the world of creativity and innovative design. This is where community, culture, and artistry intersect– and you won’t want to miss it.

Art Vancouver 2026

Art Vancouver first got its start in 2015, with it now welcoming over 100 global galleries and more than 8,000 attendees. Its mission is to connect international audiences with galleries and artists from across the world, offering a vibrant space for creatives to network and collaborate while celebrating diversity and talent, as well as enriching Vancouver’s cultural scene.

More than just an art fair, Art Vancouver offers a wide range of innovative programming, unique opportunities for attendees to interact and connect with exhibitors to learn more about each amazing masterpiece. Guests will be able to see live, on-site painting, walk through extensive galleries and meet the artists, and even get valuable insights into the industry from experts.

Now in its 10th year, Art Vancouver is showcasing what it means to be part of Vancouver’s rich artistic landscape. From thought-provoking exhibitions to illuminating conversations, there is something for everyone at this celebration of art.

What to Expect

Face of Art Runway

An opening night showcase featuring artists, curators, or their chosen representative take the stage as they bring their artwork to life through captivating presentation. The event highlights how art is connected to the individuals who create it.



Art Classes

Learn how to paint like the masters! Perfect for those looking to learn, these classes give you the chance to engage in a hands-on class led by a professional artist.



Art Masters

This is a fast-paced art competition where skilled professionals are pitted against one another as they attempt to turn a mystery box of supplies and a surprise theme into a beautiful work of art in less than an hour. The audience gets to vote who the winners are, as well as bid on their favourite piece to take home.



Live Demonstrations

Get an up-close view of how artists bring their masterpieces to life on stage. This program runs Friday through Sunday, where you can witness artistry take shape on the canvas in real time.



Art Talks

Get informed and gain insight about the art world from leading experts. Four distinguished professionals will be diving into what is shaping the art industry today, with some previous topics including NFTs, AI art, and the art censorship of Indigenous art.



Art Stories

Attend Q&A panels from Friday to Sunday, which bring together artists, collectors, gallerists, curators, and industry professionals who are there to share personal stories and offer a look inside the world of art from their perspectives.



Being Part of Vancouver’s Art World

Art Vancouver is happening for four days only next weekend, making this limited-time event an absolute must for those of you in the art world, or who are interested in it. Offering opportunities that no other art fair does, this is your chance to be a part of Vancouver’s wide and varied cultural visual art calendar.

Be part of a global community of individuals, and support those who help make Vancouver a brighter, more vibrant space with their masterpieces.

Ticket Information

Tickets are currently on sale for Art Vancouver, with weekend passes priced at $50. For those looking for a one-day experience, single admission is $25, and opening night is $45.

You can also scoop up a VIP pass for $105, getting you access to all four days with early entry, curated experiences, and private opportunities to meet with exhibitors and industry leaders.

Don’t miss Art Vancouver, the ultimate celebration of creativity from May 28 – 31, 2026 at Vancouver Convention Centre East.

Show Dates & Hours

VIPs Only: Thursday, May 28: 6 PM – 7 PM

General Admission

Thursday, May 28: 7 PM – 10 PM

Friday, May 29: 1 PM – 9 PM

Saturday, May 30: 12 PM – 9 PM

Sunday, May 31: 11 AM – 5 PM

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: May 28 – 31, 2026

📍 Location: Vancouver Convention Centre East, Hall B

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: https://www.artvancouver.net/tickets