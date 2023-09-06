White Rock Craft Beer Festival
The 3rd annual White Rock Craft Beer Festival, Presented by Leah Chandler Real Estate, returns to Memorial Park on September 23 2023!
Featuring 11 breweries and one distillery, three local food vendors, live music, games, a free photo booth, a free caricaturist (limited spots available- first come first serve), and the prettiest view of any craft beer festival in BC, the White Rock Craft Beer Festival promises yet again to be a lovely, intimate experience.
The event will be taking place on Saturday, September 23, from 1-5pm. Tickets are $45- they come with three free tokens (1 token per 5 oz taster) and a free tasting glass. Additional tokens will be $2/each. You can purchase tickets online here.
You must be 19+ to attend the White Rock Craft Beer Festival, Presented by Leah Chandler- sorry, no minors allowed. Last call for drinks will be 4:40 pm.
We hope you will join us!