West Coast Women’s Show at TRADEX
The West Coast Women’s Show returns to the TRADEX Fraser Valley Exhibition Centre in Abbotsford, October 13, 14 & 15.
The fall West Coast Women’s Show has been Western Canada’s most popular women’s event for over two decades.
Renowned for its cutting-edge one-of-a-kind fashion shows, celebrity speakers, stage presentations, health & wellness seminars, and Girls Night Out celebrations, the Ultimate Girls’ Weekend is back with your show favourites and exciting all-new content.
- Don’t miss Todd Talbot, live on the Main Stage followed by a meet & greet on Saturday, October 14th! With over 30 years of experience on stage and screen, Todd Talbot is a performer and presenter who is best known for his hosting duties on the hit television show Love It or List It Vancouver.
- On Sunday, the most popular male star in daytime soap returns to the show for the first time since 2015! Have your Y&R questions at the ready as Joshua Morrow, the iconic Nicholas Newman on The Young & The Restless, takes to the Main Stage.
- Come join us for the exclusive launch of the 2024 Hall of Flame Calendar! The Calendar Firefighters will heat things up during the infamous Girls’ Night Out Martini Nights! There will definitely be some sizzling going on. 100% of proceeds of calendar sales support the Vancouver Firefighter Charities.
- The West Coast Women’s Show is a shopper’s dream — keep an eye out for our Red Tag Show Specials. Many of our West Coast Women’s Show vendors are featuring exclusive deals, special offers, giveaways, and incredible prizes all weekend long.
- The Show celebrates local, independent businesses that enhance our community, connect us socially, & build the local economy. You can buy local and support local while you shop & save at over 400 pop-up boutiques. PLUS, over 300 of our vendors are owned or operated by women!
- Get your Christmas shopping done early at our Artisans Christmas Marketplace, featuring over 125 Artisan vendors. The Artisans Marketplace celebrates all things crafty, unique and Canadian featuring a unique shopping experience for handmade products: gourmet foods, crafts, one-of-a-kind jewellery, and more!
The 3 day event will be taking place at the following date and times:
- Friday, October 13th – 1pm to 9pm
- Saturday, October 14th – 10am to 6pm
- Sunday, October 15th – 10am to 5pm
General Admission is $13 +tax, and can be purchased online.