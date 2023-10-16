Timebomb Trading’s Massive Warehouse Sale
Timebomb Trading’s Massive Warehouse Sale
The famous Winter Warehouse Sale is back!! We’re clearing out samples and past-season products to make space in our warehouse. It all has to go! Samples, odd sizes, one-offs, and rare pieces.
Everything you will need for winter or Xmas!
Goggles / Snowboard Boots / Winter Jackets & Pants / Beanies / Shoes / Socks / Shorts / T-Shirts / Pants / Denim / Jackets / Sweaters / Hoodies / Dresses / Button Ups / Bags / Hats / And Much More….
Adult & kids merchandise available —
* Note that these are random sizes, samples & one-offs. To see any of these brands in their full capacity, please visit any one of our retail partners.
When:
- Friday, Nov.3 (12pm-6pm)
- Saturday, Nov.4 (11am-6pm)
- Sunday, Nov.5 (12pm-5pm)
Where: 8067 North Fraser Way, Burnaby, BC (about 1/2 hour from downtown) – Enter through the rear of the building near the loading bays.
Cost: Admission is free – Purchases can be paid with cash only / ATM On-Site
Brands Featured:
Obey Clothing, Stance, Topo Designs, ThirtyTwo Snowboard Boots, Roark, RUMPL, Dragon Alliance, etnies, Dark Seas, Loser Machine, TAIKAN, éS Skateboarding, Emerica, Native Shoes, Lusso Cloud, Alpha Industries, Dr Denim, minimum & much more