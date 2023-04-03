The Parlour Magic Show!
The Parlour Magic Show: a hilarious and mystifying showcase of magic and variety!
On April 19th, the The Parlour Magic Show returns to the Park Pub! Join your host Rob Teszka as he presents fantastic magicians and talented variety artists.
Along with impossible feats of magic, shows have featured juggling, mentalism, glass walking, contortion –you never know what you’ll get in this surprising and entertaining show!
This show is in the the Park’s Show Cellar, the West End’s premier intimate performance space, featuring weekly comedy shows from The Comedy Department and Too Funny!
Get EARLY BIRD TICKETS $5 OFF! Doors open at 7. Get tickets here!