Sunrise of Vancouver 1st Annual Haunted Mansion
Who loves Halloween?
Tuesday Oct 24th from 5:30-7:30pm bring your family & friends and come walk through Sunrise Senior Living of Vancouver’s 1st annual Haunted Mansion!
The residents and team at Sunrise of Vancouver have been working hard this month and are excited to show off their work. Join us for an evening of treats, face painting and scares!
This event will be by donation (amount of your choice) with all proceeds going towards the Alzheimer’s Society of BC.
Can’t wait to see you there!
When: Tuesday Oct 24th from 5:30-7:30pm
Where: 999 West 57th Avenue Vancouver BC V6P 6Y9
Cost: By donation to the Alzheimer’s Society of BC