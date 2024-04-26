Stand Up Comedy: 1931 Gallery Bistro
Enjoy standup comedy in a beautiful heritage building, located at the core of Vancouver’s downtown district.
Located inside the Vancouver Art Gallery, this Standup Comedy Show has an incredible lineup of pro comics.
With credits from Just for Laughs, Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV, Fox, TEDx, Crave, CTV, CBC, Comedy Central Asia, Sirius XM, NYC Comedy Festival, Seattle International Comedy Competition, Paris Comedy Festival, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, and more. You do not want to miss this show!!
Join us at 8pm when the doors open, and enjoy amazing food brought to you by the 1931 Gallery Bistro, and beers and more brought to you by Granville Island Brewing.
Support the arts and have a knee slapping good time!!
Purchasing multiple tables for larger parties? We’ll do our best to seat you close together!
Shows sell out, so don’t wait to purchase!
LINEUP
- Headliner: Yumi Nagashima
- Featuring:
- Ryan Williams
- Nicole Tanner
- Kwasi Thomas
- Host: Alex Carr
Event Details
When: Friday, May 3rd at 8:45 pm
Where: 19313 Gallery Bistro, 750 Hornby St, Vancouver
Cost: $30. You can get them online here.