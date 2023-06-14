604 Now

Spotlight Showdown PRIDE EDITION – Why Not? Wednesdays at The Show Cellar

Spotlight Showdown

Come and support your community and help entertainers further their passion for performance art.

It’s a Fight Club arena mixed with drag and burlesque. It’s most certainly the best Wednesday Night you’ve had in a while. Why Not? Wednesdays.

  • Dee Monstrative
  • Hotsy Flashy
  • Jesse Creations
  • Angora Phobia
  • Kash
  • Androgynass
  • Hiightagion

*Cast subject to change.

The event will be taking place on August 2nd from 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Tickets are currently on sale online for $20 and includes 2 appies and they have the lowest prices in town for beverages.

Location

The Show Cellar

1755 Davie Street
Vancouver, BC V6G 1W5 Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    August 2

  • Time

    8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

  • Tickets

    $15

