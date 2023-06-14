Spotlight Showdown PRIDE EDITION – Why Not? Wednesdays at The Show Cellar
Come and support your community and help entertainers further their passion for performance art.
It’s a Fight Club arena mixed with drag and burlesque. It’s most certainly the best Wednesday Night you’ve had in a while. Why Not? Wednesdays.
- Dee Monstrative
- Hotsy Flashy
- Jesse Creations
- Angora Phobia
- Kash
- Androgynass
- Hiightagion
*Cast subject to change.
The event will be taking place on August 2nd from 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Tickets are currently on sale online for $20 and includes 2 appies and they have the lowest prices in town for beverages.