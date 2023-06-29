Sin City Illusions – Magic and Mystery
Join us for an incredible evening of magic and illusions that is fun for all ages!
We’re featuring two of Canada’s very best magicians, and you’re sure to love them! Get your tickets now for the best seat selection.
Sin City Illusions – Magic and Mystery Performers
Murray Hatfield: One of the most respected magicians in Canada, Murray was named Canada’s Magician of the Year. He has performed on huge stages all over the world, on cruise ships, on CBC, and on the infamous Penn & Teller show. His show includes jaw-dropping illusions, incredible escapes, and a whole lot of fun!
Paul Romhany: A truly world-class magician, Paul has performed in over 120 countries for large theatres, luxury cruise ships, and Fortune 500 companies. He is a creator of magic, and is the editor of Vanish magazine, the world’s largest magazine for magicians. His creativity and imagination will show you magic like you’ve never seen before.
Chaplin Magic: Considered the world’s premiere Chaplin magic act, Paul Romhany transforms himself into Charlie Chaplin and performs one of the most entertaining and original magic acts you’ll ever see. It’s like a silent movie coming to life, mixed in with a whole of of amazing magic!
The show will be taking place on September 29th from 7:30-9:00 pm. Tickets are $40 for adults and $30 for children, and can be purchased online.
See you there!