Rugby SVNS Kick-Off Presented by Bentall Centre

Rugby SVNS Kick-Off Presented by the Bentall Centre
Event Date: Friday, February 23
Where: Bentall Centre – 505 Burrard St, Vancouver
Time: Noon to 4:00 pm
Get ready to unleash the rugby fever at the Rugby Sevens Kick-Off Party at the Bentall Centre on Friday, Feb 23!
This free event is packed with excitement, featuring live music, games, a vibrant beer garden, and much more.
Immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere, enjoy great tunes, and indulge in the pre-tournament spirit. With complimentary shuttle service to the stadium, the party is easily accessible, ensuring you won’t miss a moment of the action. Join us for a fantastic kickoff celebration that sets the stage for a thrilling weekend of rugby madness!