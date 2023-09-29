New West Cultural Crawl celebrates 20 years October 14 & 15

The New West Cultural Crawl is back, and this time, it’s bigger and more vibrant than ever as the annual family-friendly event celebrates their 20th anniversary.

From October 14 to 15, the city of New Westminster will come alive with a vibrant array of events and activities that highlight the city’s rich artistic community. This year’s event promises to inspire attendees with a diverse showcase of local talent and creativity over a weekend of art exploration, marking two decades of artistic expression, community engagement, and cultural enrichment in New Westminster.

The opening reception on October 13 at Eighth & Eight Creative Spaces is just the start. Visit the New West Cultural Crawl website for a full list of all participating galleries and studios.

The New West Cultural Crawl has been a cherished tradition and fixture in the city’s cultural scene since 2003 offering a platform for local artists to showcase their work. Over the past two decades, the New West Cultural Crawl has grown into a cultural phenomenon, drawing artists, visitors, and art lovers from near and far while providing a platform for local artists to showcase their talent and connect with the broader community celebrating the arts in all their forms.

The New West Cultural Crawl invites everyone—art enthusiasts, collectors, supporters of local artists, and the curious—to join us in celebrating 20 years of art and community. Discover the richness of the city’s cultural scene, connect with fellow art lovers, and be a part of this extraordinary milestone.

20th Anniversary Highlights

This year’s 20th-anniversary edition of the New West Cultural Crawl promises an exciting array of events and activities:

Art Exhibitions : Explore a wide variety of art forms, from paintings and sculptures to photography and mixed media. Local artists will showcase their finest works at galleries including Anvil Centre, New West Youth Hub, Columbia Square, and Plaskett Gallery at Eighth & Eight Creative Spaces.

: Explore a wide variety of art forms, from paintings and sculptures to photography and mixed media. Local artists will showcase their finest works at galleries including Anvil Centre, New West Youth Hub, Columbia Square, and Plaskett Gallery at Eighth & Eight Creative Spaces. Open Studios : Get a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process by visiting the studios of our talented artists. Engage in meaningful conversations with artists to gain a deeper understanding of their work and perhaps even acquire a piece of art that speaks to you from one of the many studios around New Westminster or at Braid St Studios.

: Get a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process by visiting the studios of our talented artists. Engage in meaningful conversations with artists to gain a deeper understanding of their work and perhaps even acquire a piece of art that speaks to you from one of the many studios around New Westminster or at Braid St Studios. Interactive Workshops : Participate in hands-on art workshops suitable for all ages. Opportunities include joining Dana Keli Ceramics for a free workshop to make your own clay ornament or create your own garden-inspired artwork with the Garden Gals at the Anvil Community Centre. Visit the Free Little Art Gallery Artist Workshop to learn how to make Métis Dot Art magnets from Kelly Poitras from Nicimos Designs.

: Participate in hands-on art workshops suitable for all ages. Opportunities include joining Dana Keli Ceramics for a free workshop to make your own clay ornament or create your own garden-inspired artwork with the Garden Gals at the Anvil Community Centre. Visit the Free Little Art Gallery Artist Workshop to learn how to make Métis Dot Art magnets from Kelly Poitras from Nicimos Designs. Evening Events : On October 14 choose from two different events beginning at 7:00 pm. Arrieta Art Studio Poetry with @Apt Pop welcomes emerging and established poets to share their verses with the community. Quality Time at Moodswing is a night focused less on the perfect vinyl mix, but on presenting eclectic sounds pulled from left-field electronic, post-punk, dub, spiritual jazz, field recordings & found sounds in the warm environment of Mood Swing bar. Join Quayside Voices and a collection of emerging musicians for an intimate concert at The Gallery in Queen’s Park on October 15 at 5:00pm.

:

The events are free to attend, and you can learn more about it on their website here.