Naturally Freaky – Juniors Does Drag – Commercial Drive
Junior’s Pub hosts a unique drag show every month. It’s a great way to dust off the week and gear up for the weekend.
Come and enjoy this new show with a group of friends and see why drag is taking over the world.
Phyllis Hull and Dee Monstrative are excited to bring their unique styles to Commercial Drive, and will be joined by a great selection of drag queens, kings and things. Burlesque performers, too!
Giving glamor, dramatics, comedy and horror, these hosts are ready for you, are you ready for them?
June’s event will be taking place on Thursday, June 15 from 8:00 – 10:00 pm. Tickets are currently available online for $10 +tax.