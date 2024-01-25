MENA 5 Film Festival 2024
The MENA Film Festival in Vancouver launches its fifth edition on January 27,2024 as MENA 5.
MENA is proud to partner again with the VIFF Centre to bring work by Canadian and international filmmakers from across the Middle East/Southwest Asia and North Africa lands and diaspora. With 42 feature and short films spanning 25 countries, this is the most regionally representative MENA festival to date!
Come check out this years events and film screenings, featuring shorts bundles and feature selections. We are beyond thrilled to bring to Vancouver audiences several debuts from this year’s international festival circuit, including Three Promises and Heroic Bodies.
This year’s program focuses on bodies in space and time. Chronicling MENA/SWANA bodies through the past, present, and future, these films discuss how the body and mind function as vessels for our daily lives and how systems of power seek to control their natural movements through space.
Join us starting January 27 @ VIFF Centre’s Vancity and Studio Theatres until February 1, and online until February 11!