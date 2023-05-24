Live Basketball: Vancouver Bandits VS. The Calgary Surge
British Columbia’s only professional basketball team is officially back for the Spring and Summer. Previously known as the Fraser Valley Bandits, the team has rebranded under new ownership to bring you an even more exciting experience as the Vancouver Bandits.
The 2023 squad features players hailing from the NBA G League and esteemed NCAA programs such as Duke, Michigan State, and South Carolina. Prepare to be blown away by their skill, athleticism, and teamwork as they strive for greatness on the court.
The Bandits’ 2023 schedule is packed with 20 games, including 10 thrilling home games at the Langley Events Centre:
- Saturday, June 3, 2023 VS. The Calgary Surge
- Tuesday, June 6, 2023 VS. The Winnipeg Sea Bears
- Tuesday, June 17, 2023 VS. The Saskatchewan Rattlers
- Sunday, June 25, 2023 VS. The Calgary Surge
- Saturday July 1, 2023 VS. The Edmonton Stingers
- Sunday July 9, 2023 VS. The Ottawa BlackJacks
- Friday July 14, 2023 VS. The Brampton Honey Badgers
- Sunday July 16, 2023 VS. The Montreal Alliance
- Friday July 21, 2023 VS. The Edmonton Stingers
- Sunday July 23, 2023 VS. The Winnipeg Sea Bears
Grab your tickets here and soak in one of Metro Vancouver’s best sporting experiences.