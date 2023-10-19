Kalush Orchestra, Ukrainian Eurovision 2022 winner, is coming to Vancouver
Kalush is the international sensation and Ukrainian Eurovision 2022 winner with the hit song “Stefania”.
They have garnered significant acclaim on Spotify, with over 860,000 monthly listeners. “Stefania” a song has been listened to on Spotify more than 56 million times.
In the fall of 2022, the band played 18 concerts in the USA in just 3 weeks. They also released the song “Generous Evening“, the filming of the music video for which was talked about in America and with the participation of the legend of acting, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Also in April 2023, Kalush Orchestra presented a feat with Canadian rapper BBNO$ called Ushme Uturbe.
The concert will be taking place Wednesday, November 1st from 7-9pm.
Tickets are $65.00 – $85.00 and can be purchased online: https://bomond.com/events/kalush-orchestra-north-american-tour-2023-vancouver