Vancouver to Host Global Event Bringing The Latest Innovations From Leading Experts In The Science, Practice, and Education of Positive Psychology and Field of Well-Being.



(Vancouver, B.C.) – Vancouver is set to host a global event bringing the latest innovations from leading experts in the science, practice, and education of positive psychology and the field of well-being. The 8th Annual IPPA World Congress on Positive Psychology will take place from July 20-23, 2023, at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

This highly anticipated event will bring together over 1,000 delegates from more than 50 countries. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from many of the world’s most renowned psychologists, including:

Martin Seligman, founder of the field of Positive Psychology and the Zellerbach Family Professor of Psychology at the University of Pennsylvania and Director of its Positive Psychology Center

Sonja Lyubomirsky , Professor of Psychology at University of California, bestselling author of “The How of Happiness: A Scientific Approach to Getting the Life You Want”

Tal Ben-Shahar , co-founder and Chief Learning Officer of the “Happiness Studies Academy”, author, and lecturer at Harvard University

Gabrielle Kellerman , author, entrepreneur, and Chief Innovation Officer at BetterUp, co-authored “Tomorrowmind”

Roy Baumeister , Professor at University of Queensland, Florida State University, and Jacobs University Bremen

James Pawelski , author, director of education and Senior Scholar in the Positive Psychology Center at the University of Pennsylvania

Rick Hanson , NYT best-selling author, psychologist, and Senior Fellow at UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center, specializing in neuroscience and personal well-being

Tyler VanderWeele, John L. Loeb and Frances Lehman Loeb Professor of Epidemiology in the Departments of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and Director of the Human Flourishing Program and Co-Director of the Initiative on Health, Religion and Spirituality at Harvard University

This global event will focus on the scientific study of what makes individuals and communities thrive. The field of Positive Psychology, founded in 1998 by Martin Seligman, emphasizes the study and practice of positive emotions, strengths, and virtues that allow individuals, communities, institutions, and nations to prosper.

The IPPA World Congress provides a transformative experience, enabling attendees to deepen their understanding and application of Positive Psychology principles. With the world experiencing a loneliness epidemic and many challenges, the World Congress offers a unique opportunity to learn new skills and habits that can make a positive difference in your life and the world.

The three day event offers 500+ presenters and 120+ hours of content delivered through various session formats. For tickets or to learn more information about the IPPA World Congress on Positive Psychology and to register, please visit www.ippaworldcongress.org

About IPPA:

The International Positive Psychology Association (IPPA) is a global organization with a membership base from nearly 70 countries around the world. IPPA is dedicated to promoting the science and application of positive psychology and aims to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing among researchers, scientists, academics and educators, doctors, nurses, clinicians, therapists, coaches, HR professionals, students and other practitioners and individuals around the world to enhance wellbeing and flourishing. Through its initiatives, IPPA strives to enhance wellbeing and flourishing on a global scale. IPPA’s mission revolves around advancing the science of positive psychology, facilitating collaboration among researchers, educators, students, and practitioners, and disseminating the findings and interventions of positive psychology to diverse audiences. By promoting, facilitating, and sharing the science of positive psychology worldwide, IPPA plays a crucial role in the growth and application of this field. To learn more about the International Positive Psychology Association (IPPA), its initiatives, and how you can get involved, please visit www.IPPAnetwork.org.