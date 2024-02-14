In Bloom: A Love and Relationships Summit
In Bloom is for anyone who wants to deepen their skills when it comes to how we love, relate, and communicate.
We’re putting you in the room with some of your favourite relationship experts—and the most trusted names in love—for a weekend of learning, growth, and community.
FRIDAY, APRIL 12
Intimate access to jump-start your weekend.
The ultimate double-header. Enjoy a wine & cheese welcome at our opening reception, followed by an intimate (and interactive) conversation with John Kim and Vanessa Bennett. The perfect kick-off to a magical weekend ahead.
SATURDAY, APRIL 13
A deep dive with the experts you love.
A day packed with powerful sessions from the speakers you rely on most. Be there for a keynote with Dr. Gabor Maté and Rae Maté, plus our popular Q&A chat (Ask the experts!)—your chance to ask questions in a room bursting with supportive energy.
SUNDAY, APRIL 14
Hands-on workshops to fuel your growth.
An opportunity to roll up your sleeves and try out new skills. Shaun Galanos, Dené Logan, and Todd Baratz break out the whiteboard and markers for the kind of learning you can apply right away—and a whole lot of fun.
Join us solo or bring along a friend, a partner, or a new connection—there’s never been a more powerful way to grow together.
You can get tickets online now.