Hoppy Heights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park
Hop on over to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park’s Hoppy Heights, from Saturday, March 16 – Monday, April 1, for egg-citing Spring Break adventures!
The Park will host special Easter-themed activities and feature fun, seasonal photo-ops, presenting families with the perfect way to kick-start spring.
Win a prize when you complete Echo Eagle’s Eggsploration and say hello to the beautiful hawks, owls and falcons of Raptors Ridge, on-site daily.
Tickets are available for purchase at http://www.capbridge.com.
Don’t forget, BC Annual Passholders need to reserve their entry time online prior to every visit. Please note, during Hoppy Heights, Treetops Adventure will be closed for scheduled maintenance. All other regular Park attractions remain open during the event.
For general information, including safety measures and the free shuttle schedule to and from Canada Place, please visit www.capbridge.com or call 604.985.7474.