Homeward Bound – A Fundraiser Screening for VOKRA
Bring your friends and family, everyone is welcome.
This one-off special screening is being held at the wonderful Cinematheque on Howe street to raise funds for the amazing work being done at Vancouver Orphan Kitten Rescue Association -VOKRA. Charity Registration # 860234467 RR 0001
If you have already seen the movie you’ll be having nostalgic feelings right about now.
If you have not seen the movie yet, it’s one you’ll never forget.
A fun-loving American bulldog pup, a hilarious Himalayan cat, and a wise old golden retriever embark on a long trek through the rugged wilderness of the Sierra Nevada mountains in a quest to reach home and their beloved owners.
Reserve your tickets here.