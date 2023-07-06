Join Vancouver’s entrepreneurs, founders, CEO’s and digital marketers at “Have I Got A Strategy For You” a fun and engaging competition hosted by Internet Masterminds.

This event takes place on July 24, and promises an abundance of learning, networking, enjoyment, pizza and Coco Vodka for business professionals!

Have I Got A Strategy For You! An Internet Masterminds Event details

Part 1: Speed Mastermind

The event will kick off with an interactive Speed Mastermind session. This will give everyone the opportunity to introduce themselves, describe what they do, and how they can both give and receive from fellow attendees. It’s your chance to understand the unique skillsets and offerings of everyone in the room, one powerful introduction at a time.

Part 2: Speakers + Strategies

We have a line-up of five distinguished speakers, each primed to reveal a unique marketing strategy, an ingenious growth hack, or an effective marketing tactic. But, they’re not just telling, they’re showing. Each speaker will present their strategies with case studies to prove it works, giving you a clear understanding of how they’re applied in the real world.

The excitement doesn’t stop there! The audience—yes, you—get to cast your vote by throwing a foam ball at the speaker whose strategy impresses you the most. The one with the most ‘hits’ will walk away with a grand prize, promising an engaging experience for both speakers and attendees.

Part 3: Networking

Get a chance to network with people before and after the presentations to exchange ideas, forge new partnerships, or simply catch up or make new friends. With an audience comprising CEOs, founders, marketers, and business professionals, the power in the room cannot be understated.

With over 150 attendees expected, “Have I Got A Strategy For You” is shaping up to be our hottest Internet Masterminds event yet. Whether you’re keen on refining your marketing strategy, building valuable connections, or simply looking for an evening of fun, learning, and good food and drinks, this is the event to be.

Sponsors + Exhibitor Booths

Visit eight exhibitor booths that have sponsored our event, each showcasing a unique product or service to help you grow your business. Check them out – you might find some special offers from our sponsors!

Want to sponsor our event? Email [email protected]

Food, Drinks & Prizes

This event isn’t just about marketing; it’s also about having a good time. Enjoy free Coco Vodka and pizza, graciously provided by our event sponsors to keep your spirits high and your minds sharp. Stay tuned for exciting door prizes that await our attendees— we’re arranging door prizes for our attendees.

Grab Your Tickets Now!

Remember, the sooner you get your ticket, the less it will cost. So don’t wait, you can purchase them online here!

Here’s what you need to know about getting your tickets:

Regular Ticket Pricing

Ticket prices start at just $25 for the first 25 tickets. After that, the next 35 tickets will cost $35 each. The price will keep going up by $10 for each new set of tickets, all the way up to $65 for tickets bought at the door.

VIP Experience

For those looking for a special treat, we have VIP tickets for $100. All the money from these tickets will go towards supporting a non-profit group or foundation (we’re still deciding which one). We only have 20 VIP seats, so don’t wait! As a VIP, you’ll be living the high life! You’ll be served champagne sitting in comfy armchairs at the front of the room. Plus, you’ll also have two extra foam balls to throw at your favorite speakers.

Register to “Have I Got A Strategy For You” to learn, have fun, and meet new people.