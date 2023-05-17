Grand Opening Weekend for The Pleasant
After a challenging three-year journey filled with setbacks, The Pleasant is thrilled to announce that it’s time to celebrate their long-awaited GRAND OPENING.
“We couldn’t have made it without your support, especially during our soft opening last month. To express our gratitude, we want to give back to you!”
For this special weekend, from May 18-21, everyone who visits will receive a fantastic discount on their food bill. It’s their way of saying thank you and making your experience even more enjoyable.
So gather your friends, round up your crew, and get ready to indulge in our delectable beer, wine, new cocktails, and amazing food.
Join them as they raise a glass to this milestone and embark on a remarkable culinary adventure together. They can’t wait to see you there!
Cheers to good times and great food
They also want to extend their thanks for all the support the have received.
You can learn more about The Pleasant and see their menu online here.