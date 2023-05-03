Free Family Art Event at CICA Vancouver
The CICA Creative Learners program is a gallery-led initiative to engage families in the exploration of contemporary visual art practices. This program allows parents and caregivers to learn and engage alongside their children.
Tickets are available by donation.
As part of this program, the Centre of International Contemporary Art will be opening its doors once a month to families for special events that will include; access to internationally renowned exhibitions, a family-friendly guided tour aimed to create learning opportunities for multigenerational visitors, hands-on art making opportunities led by artists and gallery educators, and customized worksheets and lessons for gallery and at-home play and learning.
What to expect at this event:
- A guided tour (roughly 20-30 minutes) where everyone is encouraged to participate in asking questions, making observations, and having fun.
- An activity for the family to participate in within the gallery space, allowing free time to learn together.
- A guided art-making activity that brings together our observations from the tour and explores them visually using our own creativity. (Basic art-making materials will be provided, feel free to bring your own if you have favourites.)
- Take-home activities and vocabulary sheets.