Father Tartuffe: An Indigenous Misadventure presented by the Arts Club Theatre Company
Come experience the world premiere of Father Tartuffe: An Indigenous Misadventure, a new spin on a timeless comedy, playing Feb 22–Mar 24 at the Arts Club Theatre Company’s Granville Island Stage!
After coming into some money thanks in part to his government job with Expo 67, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Canadian Confederation, Orin (Sam Bob) and his family are living well on the Rez. But when the gullible patriarch welcomes the con artist Father Tartuffe (Aidan Correia) into their home, his relatives must rally together to save themselves from the imposter’s conniving ways. Can they snap Orin out of his delusions and expose Tartuffe’s less-than-holy intentions? This fresh take on Molière’s most popular play is guaranteed to delight.
CAST: Samantha Alexandra (Darlene), Sam Bob (Orin), Danica Charlie (Maryanne), Aidan Correia (Father Tartuffe), Frankie Cottrell (Valant), Braiden Houle (Dennis), Cheri Maracle (Cathy), Quelemia Sparrow (Elise), Marshall Vielle (Granny/Man in Grey suit)
CREATIVE TEAM: Quelemia Sparrow (Director), Roy Surette (Director), Ted Roberts (Set Designer), Jolane Houle (Costume Designer), Jillian White (Lighting Designer), Russell Wallace (Sound Designer), Bracken Hanuse Corlett (Projection Designer), Mike Kovak (Fight Director), Lisa Goebel (Intimacy Director), Angela Beaulieu (Stage Manager), Liz King (Assistant Stage Manager)
SHOWTIMES + SPECIAL PERFORMANCES
Evenings: Tue–Thu, 7:30 PM; Fri & Sat, 8 PM
Matinees: Wed, 1:30 PM; Sat & Sun, 2 PM
Talkback Tuesday: Tue, Mar 12, 7:30 PM
VocalEye Performances: Tue, Mar 19, 2 PM; Fri, Mar 22, 8 PM
Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased online here.