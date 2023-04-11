Evensong for Easter – Christ Church Cathedral Choir
Under the direction of Dr. Rupert Lang, the award-winning Christ Church Cathedral Choir presents an Evensong for Easter on April 30 (3:30pm) in celebration of the 400th anniversary of the music of William Byrd and featuring the Evening Canticles from his The Great Service, and his beloved Easter motet Haec Dies.
Employing a variety of textures (up to 10-part counterpoint!), Byrd weaves a tapestry of sound in a tour de force of Renaissance brilliance best experienced live. Published after the composer’s death, The Great Service is both rarely performed and showcases one of the greatest choral composers at the height of his powers.
Evensong is held in the chancel at the front of the Cathedral, where you are invited to sit in the choir stalls or in the closest chairs to let the glorious sonorities wash over you. The service will include readings and prayers, and two hymns we sing together.
All are welcome to enjoy Evensong, a distinctly Anglican service of choral music and a living tradition that costs nothing to experience live in the stunning beauty of Vancouver’s historic Christ Church Cathedral. Gift yourself an hour of glorious choral music and contemplation. Join us for Evensong!