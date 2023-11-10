Estée Lauder Companies’ Massive Vancouver Warehouse Sale 2023
Save the date. The massive Estée Lauder Warehouse Sale returns to Vancouver for the 2nd year!
Discounts of 50% or more will be available on products including makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrances and more.
Hosted by the Premium Retail Group, discover unbelievable discounts on Estée Lauder, MAC, Clinique, Glamglow, Origins, Too Faced, Bobbi Brown and Bumble & Bumble.
No reservations are required for shoppers, and the event is open to the public.
Please note:
- Strollers are not permitted inside the event.
- Children under the age of 10 are not permitted inside the event.
Event Details:
When: November 23-26, 2023
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre – East Exhibition Hall B | 999 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3C1
Hours:
- Thursday & Friday 9:00 am – 8:00 pm
- Saturday & Sunday 9:00 am – 6:00 pm
Methods of Payment: VISA, MASTERCARD, Debit, ApplePay, AndroidPay & Cash Accepted