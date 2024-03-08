604 Now

Estée Lauder Companies’ Vancouver Warehouse Sale

Save the date. The massive Estée Lauder Warehouse Sale returns to Vancouver for its 3rd year!

Discounts of 50% or more will be available on products including makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrances and more.

Hosted by the Premium Retail Group, discover unbelievable discounts on Estée Lauder, MAC, Clinique, Glamglow, Origins, Too Faced, Bobbi Brown and Bumble & Bumble.

No reservations are required for shoppers, and the event is open to the public.

Please note:

  • Strollers are not permitted inside the event.
  • Children under the age of 10 are not permitted inside the event.

Event Details:

When: November March 28 – 31, 2024

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre – East Exhibition Hall C – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3C1

Hours: 

  • Thurs & Fri 9am-7:30pm*
  • Sat & Sun 9am-5:30pm*

**Please note opening and closing hours are subject to change without notice based on availability and capacity. Please expect lineups.

Methods of Payment Accepted:  Visa, MasterCard, Amex, Debit, ApplePay, AndroidPay and Cash

 

Location

Vancouver Convention Centre East

999 Canada Place
Vancouver, BC V6C 3C1 Canada + Google Map

  • Start Date

    March 28

  • End Date

    March 31

  • Tickets

    Free admission

