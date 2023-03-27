Enjoy a “Taste of BC Agriculture” at BCAITC’s Dinner Fundraiser
April 29, 2023
Location: Surrey School District Resource & Education Centre, 14123 92nd Ave Surrey
Doors open at 4:00 pm
Join BC Agriculture in the Classroom for a culinary journey through BC. Prepared by Red Seal Chefs and Culinary Arts students of Take a Bite of BC. The evening will feature entertainment, a silent auction, prizes and of course amazing food. The dishes will be prepared with BC products grown and raised by our local farmers.
The proceeds will help BCAITC reach over 550,000 BC students annually- inspiring them to actively engage with BC’s agriculture and food systems!
The evening will include but not limited to:
- Amazing food prepared by Red Seal Chefs and Culinary art students of the Take a Bite of BC program
- Spring Spin
- Silent auction
- Networking opportunity
4-5 pm Appetizers, Beers and Wines
5 pm Welcome and Instructions
Take advantage of EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS on individual and group tickets by buying before April 1st(19+).
Tickets:
EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT until March 31, 2023
- Individual- $85/ea
- Table of 6- $475/table (reserved seating)
Regular Tickets (general seating) April 1, 2023 onwards
- Individual- $95/ea
- Table of 6- $530/table (reserved seating)
Tickets include your admission, meal and beverages. This is a 19+ event.
For more information go to www.bcaitc.ca or email [email protected]