Eleventh Hour Artisan Market
Get your last minute shopping done with the ELEVENTH HOUR Artisan Market!
Featuring:
- 30 Carefully Selected Artisans offering a wide variety of products – no duplicate tables
- Hundreds of Stocking Stuffer Items under $5 $10 & $20!
- Cash Bar; Sip and Shop (Note – Bar takes ONLY Cash)
- Draws for Market Cash or Raffle Baskets
- Food Trucks
- Free Parking and Admission
Get those last few people crossed off your list or if you’re done it’s time for a relaxing night out and some goodies for you! Our talented vendor list will blow your mind. 🤯
The event will be taking place on Friday December 15th from 4-10pm. Admission is free. Check it out on the pinned post of our Facebook event page.