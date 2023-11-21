604 Now
,

Eleventh Hour Artisan Market

Eleventh Hour Artisan Market

Get your last minute shopping done with the ELEVENTH HOUR Artisan Market!

Featuring:

  • 30 Carefully Selected Artisans offering a wide variety of products – no duplicate tables
  • Hundreds of Stocking Stuffer Items under $5 $10 & $20!
  • Cash Bar; Sip and Shop (Note – Bar takes ONLY Cash)
  • Draws for Market Cash or Raffle Baskets
  • Food Trucks
  • Free Parking and Admission

Get those last few people crossed off your list or if you’re done it’s time for a relaxing night out and some goodies for you! Our talented vendor list will blow your mind. 🤯

The event will be taking place on Friday December 15th from 4-10pm. Admission is free. Check it out on the pinned post of our Facebook event page.

Back To Calendar

Location

Eagles Hall

33868 Essendene Ave
Abbotsford, BC V2S 2H4 + Google Map

  • Date

    December 15

  • Time

    4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

  • Tickets

    Free admission

More Info