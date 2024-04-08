Couture Pop-Ups presents the BY FAR Exclusive Sample Sale
Ladies, get ready to shop and update your spring-summer accessories & footwear with the BY FAR sample sale, hosted by Couture Pop Ups.
Shop this iconic brand with price points ranging from $45 to $250.
Couture Pop-Ups in partnership is proud to host this brand exclusive event with BY FAR. All trademarks and copyrights are reserved to the original brand holder.
About the Event
When: This exclusive event is being hosted April 5-7 & 12-14 from 10AM-7PM daily
Where: At Lougheed Town Centre, located in unit 221-9855 Austin Ave.
- On the upper level beside Cobs Bread around the corner from Starbucks.
- Head over to our website and sign up to shop the next event + get the most up-to-date info and insider exclusive details.
- Driving: free parking on-site
- Taking public transit: the closet Skytrain station is Lougheed Town Centre Station
Admission to the event is Free
Notes: A few housekeeping details to be aware of:
- all jackets, over sized clothing and strollers will have to be checked
- any bags larger than a wallet will have to be securely stored in free lockers inside the venue
- all sales are final, No refunds or exchanges