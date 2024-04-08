604 Now

Couture Pop-Ups presents the BY FAR Exclusive Sample Sale

Ladies, get ready to shop and update your spring-summer accessories & footwear with the BY FAR sample sale, hosted by Couture Pop Ups.

Shop this iconic brand with price points ranging from $45 to $250.

Couture Pop-Ups in partnership is proud to host this brand exclusive event with BY FAR. All trademarks and copyrights are reserved to the original brand holder.

About the Event

When: This exclusive event is being hosted April 5-7 & 12-14 from 10AM-7PM daily

Where: At Lougheed Town Centre, located in unit 221-9855 Austin Ave.

  • On the upper level beside Cobs Bread around the corner from Starbucks.
  • Head over to our website and sign up to shop the next event + get the most up-to-date info and insider exclusive details.
  • Driving:  free parking on-site
  • Taking public transit: the closet Skytrain station is Lougheed Town Centre Station

Admission to the event is Free

Notes: A few housekeeping details to be aware of:

  • all jackets, over sized clothing and strollers will have to be checked
  • any bags larger than a wallet will have to be securely stored in free lockers inside the venue
  • all sales are final, No refunds or exchanges
Location

Lougheed Town Centre

9855 Austin Rd
Burnaby, BC V3J 1N4 + Google Map

  • Start Date

    April 12 @ 10:00 am

  • End Date

    April 14 @ 6:00 pm

  • Tickets

    Free Admission

