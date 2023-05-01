Charcuterie on the Pier – A World Record Breaking Event
On September 2nd, 2023 – Sheila’s Catering will break the Guinness World Record for longest Charcuterie Board ever! The Sheila’s Catering team will build a consecutive 500ft Charcuterie board down the center of White Rock’s iconic Pier. Aptly named, Charcuterie on the Pier.
The pier is a major draw for both locals and tourists and will offer a stunning background for this event which will allow the creation of marketing content for Participating Sponsors, Businesses and Organizations. A World Record lasts forever!
The public will be invited to purchase tickets and experience this historical event right on White Rock’s shore. The board is big enough to feed 1200 persons, and 3 bars will be open on the pier serving beer and wine. In addition, Memorial Park will be a full entertainment zone – free to the public and a great space with opportunities to showcase supporting Sponsors and Organizations.
This event has huge potential benefits for promotion and marketing, as well as providing economic impact through hospitality, job creation and bringing business to the beach. An Official Guinness Representative will be onsite to adjudicate the entire attempt, generating great newsworthy content.
But WHY are we doing this? Apart from bragging rights? All net proceeds will go directly back into our community by supporting local charities. Net proceeds from Charcuterie on the Pier will be donated to Sources Food Banks, operated by Sources Community Resources Society, and other local charities.
Sign up to the newsletter to get first crack at tickets before they go on sale to the general public on June 1. More information and newsletter signup at www.charcuterieonthepier.com.