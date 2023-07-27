Get ready for a day of excitement, entertainment, and eco-consciousness as Car Free Day returns to Downtown New West on Saturday, July 29th.

The much-anticipated family-friendly event offers a unique opportunity to revel in the joys of a car-free environment while learning about Climate Action. Columbia Street will be transformed into a vibrant “pedestrian paradise,” brimming with vendors, food trucks, a beer garden, and an impressive lineup of local artists.

The event welcomes everyone from noon to 8 pm, offering an array of exciting activities and entertainment between 4th Street and 8th Street. Explore a bustling street filled with vendors, food trucks, and exhibitors, showcasing a diverse range of offerings.

From handmade crafts to delectable treats, there’s something for every taste and interest.

New West Car-Free Day Activities

Musical Extravaganza

Prepare to be entertained by an exceptional lineup of musical talents on the main stage. Vancouver’s own Blonde Diamond will bring their energetic blend of indie rock, R&B, and disco, while Canada’s Drag Race sensation, Synthia Kiss, will grace the stage with captivating performances.

Other talented artists like Royal Oak, Dani Camacho, Parlour Panther, Sound Cinema, and William Chernoff Trio will also take the stage, creating an exciting musical experience for all.

Family-Friendly Zone

Families with children will find endless delights in the Kid’s Zone. Enjoy the whimsical tunes of Katie Brock, a beloved children’s musician, along with the impressive Yoyo national champion, Terrance Wang, and the talented Yuki the Juggler.

The Family Zone will offer free face painting, balloon art, a bounce house, and roving entertainers to keep young hearts delighted throughout the day.

DJ & Dance Stage

For the dance enthusiasts, the DJ & Dance Stage promises thrilling breakdance battles and captivating DJ sets, culminating in an epic breakdance battle finale that will leave the crowd in awe.

Local Treats + Artisans

Indulge your taste buds with an array of food trucks serving up mouthwatering delights. Savor the flavors of Tornado Potato, Crack On, Frying Pan, Reel Mac & Cheese, and more.

Alternatively, explore the numerous extended patios along Columbia Street, providing a perfect spot to relax and enjoy the festivities.

The Vendor Market will be a treasure trove for local artisans, offering unique and handcrafted items to bring home as souvenirs. Don’t forget to visit the charming storefronts along Columbia Street for even more shopping delights.

TransLink Zone and Climate Action

In collaboration with TransLink, Car Free Day encourages visitors to make a pledge for a car-free summer, promoting sustainable transportation options like transit, walking, and cycling.

The TransLink Zone features the Transportation Game, offering a chance to win fantastic TransLink prizes while learning about personal steps that can create a positive impact on Climate Action.

Join the festivities and immerse yourself in a celebration of community, culture, and sustainable living along the picturesque riverfront.

