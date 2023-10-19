Wonder Gala
Join us for an unforgettable gala evening at Wonder, 2023!
It’s an annual fundraising event by the BC Lung Foundation, and this year, it’s a fun, elegant offering, served up November 2 at Science World.
A seated dinner, created by Railtown Café chef Dan Olson and his team, is just the start. It’s glam, inspiring and all for a great cause: this year, “Carter’s Project”, a province-wide program that will be funded by the event.
We celebrate lung health research and strides-forward, and the evening is emceed by Howard Blank, a star in his own right. He’s also the auctioneer in charge of our Silent Auction, where you’ll find unique treasures, curated and collected. Do good; have fun: it’ll be a night to remember.
The event will be taking place on Thursday November 2nd from 6-10pm. Tickets are $150, and you can learn more about the event here.