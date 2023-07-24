Bagel and Bao Comedy Tour Live in Vancouver
Join us for a hilarious cultural fusion as we present the Bagel and Bao Comedy Tour!
Brace yourself for an evening filled with laughter and diversity, as two exceptional comedians take the stage. Ronen Geisler, a quick-witted Jewish comedian, brings his unique brand of humor, infused with anecdotes and observations from his heritage.
Sai Kit, a Hong Kong comedian, delivers his sharp wit, exploring the amusing quirks of his own culture. Together, they create a dynamic show that transcends boundaries and unites audiences through laughter.
Prepare to be entertained and enlightened, as Bagel and Bao Comedy Tour guarantees an unforgettable night of multicultural mirth!
Sai Kit has amassed over 13 Million worldwide views and has gained a huge following over Tiktok, Instagram and Facebook.
Don’t miss your chance to see him perform live on August 15 at 7 pm.
Get your Early Bird Tickets while they are still available for $$25.57 and general admission is $31.59 and can be purchased online here.