A Comedy Night at The Roxy

Following two sold out events, Jokers Canada will be back at The Roxy Wednesday, November 30th, 2022.

The event lineup includes:

  • Jacob Samuel (Winner of 2021 Juno Comedy Album Of The Year, JFL)
  • Ed Hill (Amazon Prime, Global Touring)
  • Larke Miller ( CBS Late Late Show, CBC)

and more!

Tickets are available for $20 online, and $25 at the door.

Your ticket includes admission to The Roxy for the entire evening. Doors open at 7pm.

First come, first serve seating. Show starts at 8 pm.

 

Location

Roxy Nightclub

932 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC V6Z 1L2 Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    November 30

  • Time

    8:00 pm - 9:30 pm

  • Tickets:

    $20.00

More Info

