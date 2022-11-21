Support
A Comedy Night at The Roxy
Following two sold out events, Jokers Canada will be back at The Roxy Wednesday, November 30th, 2022.
The event lineup includes:
- Jacob Samuel (Winner of 2021 Juno Comedy Album Of The Year, JFL)
- Ed Hill (Amazon Prime, Global Touring)
- Larke Miller ( CBS Late Late Show, CBC)
and more!
Tickets are available for $20 online, and $25 at the door.
Your ticket includes admission to The Roxy for the entire evening. Doors open at 7pm.
First come, first serve seating. Show starts at 8 pm.
