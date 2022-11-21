A Comedy Night at The Roxy

Following two sold out events, Jokers Canada will be back at The Roxy Wednesday, November 30th, 2022.

The event lineup includes:

Jacob Samuel (Winner of 2021 Juno Comedy Album Of The Year, JFL)

Ed Hill (Amazon Prime, Global Touring)

Larke Miller ( CBS Late Late Show, CBC)

and more!

Tickets are available for $20 online, and $25 at the door.

Your ticket includes admission to The Roxy for the entire evening. Doors open at 7pm.

First come, first serve seating. Show starts at 8 pm.